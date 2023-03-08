APD: Body found on Magnolia Street identified

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department (APD) has released the identity of the man found dead Tuesday morning (March 7) on Magnolia Street.

PREVIOUS STORY: Police investigating body found in Alexandria

APD was dispatched to the 1100 block of Magnolia Street around 7 a.m. on Tuesday in reference to a body found in the area. Officers found the body of an unknown white adult male laying in the ground near the road.

Detectives have identified the person as Michael Robert Lee, 39, of Alexandria, and they have requested an autopsy to help determine the cause of death.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416 or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

