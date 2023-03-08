APD investigating homicide on Ashley Avenue

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department (APD) is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday evening (March 7) on Ashley Avenue.

APD was dispatched to the 1400 block of Ashley Avenue around 6:37 p.m. in reference to someone being shot. Officers found Dietrich Deshawn Gaines, 20, of Alexandria, laying on the floor inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound.

Gaines was transported to a local hospital by an ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

APD arrested a 17-year-old from Alexandria who was charged with one count of second degree murder.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416 or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

