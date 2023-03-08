APD investigating shooting on Sunset Drive

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning (March 8) on Sunset Drive.

APD was dispatched to England Drive around 3:08 a.m. in reference to a shooting that happened moments before on Sunset Drive.

APD spoke with a 21-year-old victim who said that while she was at the apartments on Sunset Drive, her vehicle was hit by gunfire. She suffered a minor non-life-threatening injury from some flying debris and was treated at the scene by an ambulance.

Detectives collected evidence from the scene but there are no known suspects at this time. APD said the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416 or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

