APD: Suspect wanted for shooting at North Drive, North Mall

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred at North Drive and North Mall on Feb. 25. The victims of this shooting were shot at multiple times while inside their vehicle.

Daylon Jermaine Patterson, 19, is wanted for two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

APD advises that Patterson is considered armed and dangerous and is believed to be carrying some type of .223 caliber rifle.

If you have any information that can help in locating Patterson, call APD Det. Meade Palmer at (318) 441-6420.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

