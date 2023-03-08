APD: Suspect wanted for shooting at North Drive, North Mall

Daylon Jermaine Patterson
Daylon Jermaine Patterson(Alexandria Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred at North Drive and North Mall on Feb. 25. The victims of this shooting were shot at multiple times while inside their vehicle.

Daylon Jermaine Patterson, 19, is wanted for two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

APD advises that Patterson is considered armed and dangerous and is believed to be carrying some type of .223 caliber rifle.

If you have any information that can help in locating Patterson, call APD Det. Meade Palmer at (318) 441-6420.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
9-year-old and 16-year-old killed in Grant Parish crash
Donquil Gatson
Arrest made for Alexandria fatal shooting on South Street, Furby Street
Police investigating body found in Alexandria
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
RPSB passes substitute motion to controversial ‘Better Facilities’ strategic plan

Latest News

A big fight that broke out at an alternative school in Baton Rouge reportedly left multiple...
10 arrested after massive 200 person brawl at EBR Alternative School
A RPSB member's proposal looks to potentially change or do away with school uniforms in the...
RPSB to consult community on school uniform policy
City of Alexandria releases 2nd Project RESTOR FAQ
FILE PHOTO: Magnolia Street area
APD: Body found on Magnolia Street identified