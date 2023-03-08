City of Alexandria releases 2nd Project RESTOR FAQ

ALEXANDRIA, La. - Project RESTOR, the City of Alexandria’s utility bill assistance grant program, was established to assist customers in paying down accumulated balances for charges incurred prior to January 23, 2023.

The City began receiving applications at 9 a.m. Monday morning. The City projected the program to assist up to 3,500 low and moderate-income families through its grant program. As of the end of the day Tuesday, approximately 1,420 of the 3,500 families potentially eligible for these grants had actually made applications.

Customers are strongly encouraged not to miss out on this unique opportunity for assistance. Despite information you may be seeing from unofficial, or even misleading sources, commercial customers are not eligible. Project RESTOR is specifically targeted to the City’s active residential account holders.

Online applications are available now at www.cityofalexandriala.com/restor; online applications will close at 7 p.m. Friday, March 10. The City will also be accepting applications in person this Thursday and Friday at the Bolton Avenue Community Center and Broadway Resource Center from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and again from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

The City has provided a second FAQ for residents, which can be viewed below:

