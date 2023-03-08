Demarcus Sharp’s gutsy performance sends NSU to Southland Tournament Championship

The NSU Demons defeated the UNO Privateers 74-70 and will be playing for a spot in the tournament championship game for a rematch with Corpus Christi.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - To win a championship, you have to earn a spot to play in a championship game.

The Northwestern State Demons earned every bit of their opportunity to play for a Southland Conference Tournament championship in a 74-70 win over #7 UNO.

The Demons started off the game strong on a 16-6 run on the back of Southland Player of the Year Demarcus Sharp. At one point in the first half, Sharp alone had 13 points while UNO as a team had just 13 points.

However, the Privateers would close a double-digit gap late in the first half to make it 36-28. Coming out of the half, UNO would close the gap even further, getting the game down to just one possession.

However, when the Demons needed a bucket, they dialed Demarcus. Sharp finished the game with 31 points and nine assists as the Demons led the entire game and hit clutch free throws down the stretch to secure the 74-70 win.

With the win, the Demons advanced to the Southland Tournament Championship game Wednesday, March 8, at 4 p.m. against the reigning Southland Tournament champs, Texas A&M Corpus Christi. The Islanders took both games from the Demons in the regular season.

The game will be played on ESPNU with the winner securing a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
9-year-old and 16-year-old killed in Grant Parish crash
Donquil Gatson
Arrest made for Alexandria fatal shooting on South Street, Furby Street
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
Police investigating body found in Alexandria

Latest News

College Hoops: NSU Demons heading to title game after UNO victory
Anna’s Army: Natchitoches friend group becomes the light that shines on Lady Demons program
Anna’s Army: Natchitoches friend group becomes the light that shines on Lady Demons program
College Hoops Preview: NSU vs UNO