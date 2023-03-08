Deputy Chief positions returning to APD, will assist Chief in operations

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department could soon get some extra support at the top of the chain.

At the recent City Council meeting, council members approved adding two deputy chief positions at the department after not having that position filled for the last four years. Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy said this will allow current Police Chief Ronney Howard to pick his own leadership group to surround himself with.

According to the mayor, the two deputy chief positions would be split up between an administrative role and an operations head helping the chief with oversight and day-to-day procedures at the department.

APD has been without a deputy chief since the last time Mayor Roy served in office back in 2018. During the previous administration, under former mayor Jeff Hall, the City pushed to defund the position entirely despite recommendations to find a new deputy chief.

Mayor Roy said during the meeting that the decision to bring the position back and add a second deputy chief comes from other police departments around the state and country having multiple deputy chiefs to help run the department. The mayor also believes this will create more competitive classing and advancement since this position will not be based on seniority, but instead merit.

Only those currently in the department will be able to apply for the deputy chief positions and then the chief will appoint a specific officer to the job.

Also at the meeting, the council approved adding a Chief of Administration at the Alexandria Fire Department.

