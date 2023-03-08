Fight at middle school leaves several injured, officials confirm

A big fight that broke out a middle school in Baton Rouge reportedly left multiple people...
A big fight that broke out a middle school in Baton Rouge reportedly left multiple people injured, including police officers, on Wednesday morning, March 8.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A big fight that broke out a middle school in Baton Rouge reportedly left multiple people injured, including police officers, on Wednesday morning, March 8.

The incident happened at Brookstown Middle School, which is located on East Brookstown Drive near Prescott Road.

A big fight that broke out a middle school in Baton Rouge reportedly left multiple people...
A big fight that broke out a middle school in Baton Rouge reportedly left multiple people injured, including police officers, on Wednesday morning, March 8.(WAFB)

Emergency officials confirmed at least one adult was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

EBR Schools said the incident started as a fight between females. The fight spread forcing responding officers to call in backup.

Parents also reportedly got involved in the fight. At least one officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department was injured.

The extent of the officers’ injuries are unknown at this time.

A big fight that broke out a middle school in Baton Rouge reportedly left multiple people...
A big fight that broke out a middle school in Baton Rouge reportedly left multiple people injured, including police officers, on Wednesday morning, March 8.(WAFB)

The school system expects several arrests to be made.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement and the East Baton Rouge Parish School System for more information. We have a crew headed to the scene. Watch 9News at Noon for the latest.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
9-year-old and 16-year-old killed in Grant Parish crash
Donquil Gatson
Arrest made for Alexandria fatal shooting on South Street, Furby Street
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
Police investigating body found in Alexandria
RPSB passes substitute motion to controversial ‘Better Facilities’ strategic plan

Latest News

RPSB passes substitute motion to controversial ‘Better Facilities’ strategic plan
USDA conducting review of what Louisiana communities are considered rural
USDA conducting review of what Louisiana communities are considered rural
plan
Next Steps for RPSB 'Better Facilities' Strategic Plan
Deputy Chief positions returning to APD, will assist Chief in operations