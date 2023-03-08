N. MacArthur Dr. eye sore demolished, rubble remains

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After years of sitting vacant and many surrounding business owners calling for the demolition of three buildings in the 2300 block of North MacArthur Drive, the buildings have been torn down.

Passing by the location over the last week, News Channel 5 noticed demolition crews tearing down the former Select 10 Hotel and Suites office building and gas station. District 1 City Councilman Reddex Washington confirmed that the owner of the property is paying for the demolition project out of his own pocketbook. The estimated cost for demolition and clean-up is around $140,000.

This particular property has been the headline for many stories over recent years after problems were reported with homeless groups, crime and public safety concerns. Last October, part of the old hotel burned down in a fire, and just one month ago, Washington said the gas station had also caught fire.

At a city council meeting on Jan. 24, the property owner asked if he could just board up the gas station and office building while being okay with condemning the abandoned hotel. The council did not approve that offer, citing that the buildings would be condemnable even if they are boarded up.

Now, after years of being a major eyesore in one of Alexandria’s busiest corridors, all that remains is a pile of rubble left behind from the demolition. Washington told News Channel 5 that the property owner is continuing to clean up the area and is expected to have it cleared over the next two years.

While it is unclear what the future of that property holds, it is centrally located between hotels, businesses and restaurants, so it could eventually be an area of interest for other business developers looking to expand.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.