Northwestern St. set to play in SLC Championship on ESPN2

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - For the first time since 2013, the Northwestern State men’s basketball team will play in the Southland Conference Tournament Championship.

The #2 seeded Demons advanced to the title game after avoiding the upset against #7 UNO in the semifinals with a 74-70 win. The Southland Conference Player of the Year Demarcus Sharp recorded a game-high 31 points and nine assists in the winning effort.

NSU will face the reigning Southland Tournament Champs and the #1 seed in this year’s tournament in Texas A&M Corpus Christi. The Islanders won both games in the regular season against the Demons this year.

With a win, Northwestern State would secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in a decade.

Tip off is set for 4 p.m. at the Legacy Center in Lake Charles. The game can be seen on ESPN2.

