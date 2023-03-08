Northwestern St. set to play in SLC Championship on ESPN2

Isaac Haney (center) held New Orleans’ Jordan Johnson, the No. 2 scorer in the Southland...
Isaac Haney (center) held New Orleans’ Jordan Johnson, the No. 2 scorer in the Southland Conference, to two points in the Demons’ 74-70 win Tuesday night.(Chris Reich/NSU Photographic Services)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - For the first time since 2013, the Northwestern State men’s basketball team will play in the Southland Conference Tournament Championship.

The #2 seeded Demons advanced to the title game after avoiding the upset against #7 UNO in the semifinals with a 74-70 win. The Southland Conference Player of the Year Demarcus Sharp recorded a game-high 31 points and nine assists in the winning effort.

NSU will face the reigning Southland Tournament Champs and the #1 seed in this year’s tournament in Texas A&M Corpus Christi. The Islanders won both games in the regular season against the Demons this year.

With a win, Northwestern State would secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in a decade.

Tip off is set for 4 p.m. at the Legacy Center in Lake Charles. The game can be seen on ESPN2.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
9-year-old and 16-year-old killed in Grant Parish crash
Donquil Gatson
Arrest made for Alexandria fatal shooting on South Street, Furby Street
Police investigating body found in Alexandria
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
RPSB passes substitute motion to controversial ‘Better Facilities’ strategic plan

Latest News

Sharp (0) drops 31 points to lead NSU to Southland Tournament Championship game
Demarcus Sharp’s gutsy performance sends NSU to Southland Tournament Championship
College Hoops: NSU Demons heading to title game after UNO victory
Anna’s Army: Natchitoches friend group becomes the light that shines on Lady Demons program
Anna’s Army: Natchitoches friend group becomes the light that shines on Lady Demons program