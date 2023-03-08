RPSB to consult community on school uniforms

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has passed a motion to direct the administration to survey the community as to whether the RPSB should continue its uniform policy.

The results of the survey will be presented at the March 21 committee meeting.

The current uniform policy has been in place since 2000. Those who support the policy have often argued it helps with discipline problems and cost for parents.

