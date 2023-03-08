RPSB to discuss ‘Better Facilities’ strategic plan advisory committee

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Tuesday night’s highly anticipated Rapides Parish School Board meeting ended up lasting several hours, and with the possibility of school closures on the table, there was no shortage of opinions.

The meeting was the first chance for parents, students, and teachers to voice their thoughts directly to the board on its ‘Better Facilities’ strategic plan.

The plan would combine Phoenix Magnet and Rapides Academy with Bolton High School and would also see the eventual close of Alma Redwine and Horseshoe Drive Elementaries.

However, instead of moving forward with implementation, the board voted to approve a substitute motion made by member Sandra Franklin. That motion forms the ‘Better Facilities’ strategic plan advisory council. They will determine the next steps forward.

“Well I think we heard from the public,” said Superintendent, Jeff Powell. “That was my main take, and that was the point of having the public meeting, to get people’s input and comment about it. I left feeling like the public truly wants to engage in a conversation about how we can make our facilities better, while being intimately connected to the programming that is going on.”

So, what happens next?

The school board will now move forward with putting together that advisory council. Powell said that many people have already reached out to him, showing interest in wanting to be a part of the council.

Discussions will likely start in just a couple of weeks at the board’s committee meeting on March 27.

