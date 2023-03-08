RPSB hosting spelling bee at Tioga High School

RAPIDES PARISH, La. - The Rapides Parish School Board is hosting a District Spelling Bee, which will see 11 students representing the Rapides Parish School System’s 11 attendance zones compete to be crowned District Champion.

This district competition is the culmination of a multi-week competition that saw multiple classrooms and schools compete to crown a winner within each of the 11 attendance zones.

The contest will be held on Thursday, March 9, at 6:30 p.m. in Tioga High School’s auditorium, located at 1207 Tioga Road in Ball.

The event is sponsored by Red River Bank, Rapides Regional Medical Center, Play Cenla, Kiwanis Club of Pineville and Wayback’s Arcade.

