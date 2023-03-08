Simmesport man killed in Avoyelles Parish UTV crash

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Simmesport man was was killed in a crash in Avoyelles Parish on March 8 around 8:30 a.m.

According to Louisiana State Police, Themus J. Jeansonne III was driving a Polaris Ranger 900 Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) southbound on Gauthier Subdivision Lane. For unknown reasons, Jeansonne III lost control of the vehicle, which caused it to overturn. Jeansonne III was ejected from the vehicle.

He was not restrained nor wearing a helmet and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

