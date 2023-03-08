Simmesport man killed in Avoyelles Parish UTV crash

(Credit: MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Simmesport man was was killed in a crash in Avoyelles Parish on March 8 around 8:30 a.m.

According to Louisiana State Police, Themus J. Jeansonne III was driving a Polaris Ranger 900 Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) southbound on Gauthier Subdivision Lane. For unknown reasons, Jeansonne III lost control of the vehicle, which caused it to overturn. Jeansonne III was ejected from the vehicle.

He was not restrained nor wearing a helmet and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
9-year-old and 16-year-old killed in Grant Parish crash
Donquil Gatson
Arrest made for Alexandria fatal shooting on South Street, Furby Street
Police investigating body found in Alexandria
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
RPSB passes substitute motion to controversial ‘Better Facilities’ strategic plan

Latest News

City of Alexandria releases 2nd Project RESTOR FAQ
A big fight that broke out at an alternative school in Baton Rouge reportedly left multiple...
10 arrested after massive 200 person brawl at EBR Alternative School
FILE PHOTO: Magnolia Street area
APD: Body found on Magnolia Street identified
Pow Wow
25th Annual Tunica-Biloxi Pow Wow returns to Avoyelles Parish