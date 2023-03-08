USDA conducting review of what Louisiana communities are considered rural

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Rural Development agency is currently conducting a review of all the areas under its jurisdiction to determine which areas no longer qualify for rural housing programs such as USDA loans. This could make it even harder for prospective homebuyers in some parts of Louisiana to afford a home.

There are several benefits to receiving USDA loans. First and foremost is the 100% no-money-down feature meaning home buyers can purchase a home in a qualifying area with no out-of-pocket money for a down payment. That loan is also more flexible when it comes to credit with borrowers only having to be removed from bankruptcy and foreclosure for three years. It also means that those with limited credit history can use other credit tradelines like utility bills and auto insurance to qualify.

Rural area designations are reviewed every five years by the agency, with the last one performed in 2017-2018.

The current review is based on the 2020 US census data as well as the property requirements in the agency handbook.

Currently eligible communities under review

Acadia Parish

Crowley

Ascension Parish

Gonzales

Prairieville

Calcasieu Parish

Sulphur

East Baton Rouge Parish

Baker

Gardere

Shenandoah

Iberia Parish

New Iberia

Jefferson Parish

Estelle

Gretna

Harvey

Marrero

Terrytown

Timberlane

Woodmere

Lafayette Parish

Youngsville

Lafouche Parish

Thibodaux

Ouachita Parish

Claiborne

Plaquemines Parish

Belle Chasse

St Bernard Parish

Chalmette

St Charles Parish

Destrehan

St John the Baptist Parish

LaPlace

St Tammany Parish

Covington

Mandeville

Slidell

Tangipahoa Parish

Hammond

Terrebonne Parish

Bayou Cane

Houma

Vermilion Parish

Abbeville

Ineligible areas that could be expanded

Bossier Parish

Bossier City

Caddo Parish

Shreveport

Calcasieu Parish

Lake Charles

East Baton Rouge Parish

Baton Rouge

Jefferson Parish

Kenner

Metairie

Lincoln Parish

Ruston

Lafayette Parish

Lafayette

Orleans Parish

New Orleans

Ouachita Parish

Monroe

Rapides Parish

Alexandria

Pineville

The public has 90 days to submit comments regarding the potential loss of eligibility for Rural Development housing programs. Any comments should be sent to LA-RDDirect-Process@usda.gov.

For details or questions about specific changes, you can contact the Louisiana Rural Development Housing Program staff at (318) 473-7630.

