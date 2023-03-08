USDA conducting review of what Louisiana communities are considered rural
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Rural Development agency is currently conducting a review of all the areas under its jurisdiction to determine which areas no longer qualify for rural housing programs such as USDA loans. This could make it even harder for prospective homebuyers in some parts of Louisiana to afford a home.
There are several benefits to receiving USDA loans. First and foremost is the 100% no-money-down feature meaning home buyers can purchase a home in a qualifying area with no out-of-pocket money for a down payment. That loan is also more flexible when it comes to credit with borrowers only having to be removed from bankruptcy and foreclosure for three years. It also means that those with limited credit history can use other credit tradelines like utility bills and auto insurance to qualify.
Rural area designations are reviewed every five years by the agency, with the last one performed in 2017-2018.
The current review is based on the 2020 US census data as well as the property requirements in the agency handbook.
Currently eligible communities under review
Acadia Parish
- Crowley
Ascension Parish
- Gonzales
- Prairieville
Calcasieu Parish
- Sulphur
East Baton Rouge Parish
- Baker
- Gardere
- Shenandoah
Iberia Parish
- New Iberia
Jefferson Parish
- Estelle
- Gretna
- Harvey
- Marrero
- Terrytown
- Timberlane
- Woodmere
Lafayette Parish
- Youngsville
Lafouche Parish
- Thibodaux
Ouachita Parish
- Claiborne
Plaquemines Parish
- Belle Chasse
St Bernard Parish
- Chalmette
St Charles Parish
- Destrehan
St John the Baptist Parish
- LaPlace
St Tammany Parish
- Covington
- Mandeville
- Slidell
Tangipahoa Parish
- Hammond
Terrebonne Parish
- Bayou Cane
- Houma
Vermilion Parish
- Abbeville
Ineligible areas that could be expanded
Bossier Parish
- Bossier City
Caddo Parish
- Shreveport
Calcasieu Parish
- Lake Charles
East Baton Rouge Parish
- Baton Rouge
Jefferson Parish
- Kenner
- Metairie
Lincoln Parish
- Ruston
Lafayette Parish
- Lafayette
Orleans Parish
- New Orleans
Ouachita Parish
- Monroe
Rapides Parish
- Alexandria
- Pineville
The public has 90 days to submit comments regarding the potential loss of eligibility for Rural Development housing programs. Any comments should be sent to LA-RDDirect-Process@usda.gov.
For details or questions about specific changes, you can contact the Louisiana Rural Development Housing Program staff at (318) 473-7630.
