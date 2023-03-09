Alexandria police investigating shooting in Gus Caplan Dr. area

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting in the area of Gus Caplan Drive just off of Metro Drive in Alexandria.

We are told there is no active threat to the public. We are also being told the City of Alexandria will be providing more details to us soon.

We spoke to the owner of Mary’s Heart Catholic Gift Store, who said she was outside cleaning the windows of her store when she heard what sounded like tires popping. As we know now, it was actually several gunshots that came from right across the road.

She has a camera outside of her store because this is nothing new for her. She has been the victim of violent crime, including an armed robbery, at the store she’s owned for 15 years.

Police have already reviewed security footage captured on the shop’s cameras, and she believes they were able to obtain a few images to assist in their investigation of this incident.

