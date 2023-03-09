Florida woman killed in Concordia Parish crash

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Florida woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on March 8 in Concordia Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, Tracy L. Sullivan, 52, of Brookville, Florida, was driving a 1999 Saturn SL2 on U.S. 425 at Washington Heights around 8 p.m. A 2013 GMC pickup truck was towing a gooseneck utility trailer and approached a private drive, slowing down to make a righthand turn. For unknown reasons, Sullivan failed to slow down and rear-ended the GMC’s trailer.

Sullivan was not restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the GMC, who was restrained, sustained no injuries. Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

