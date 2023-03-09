Grant Parish teacher accused of sending nude photo to student

School Arrest
School Arrest(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:23 PM CST
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a teacher from Grant High School for charges related to sending a nude photo to a student.

GPSO said Deborah Steen, 43, of Pineville, is accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile and prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and a student.

