Grant Parish teacher accused of sending nude photo to student
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a teacher from Grant High School for charges related to sending a nude photo to a student.
GPSO said Deborah Steen, 43, of Pineville, is accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile and prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and a student.
