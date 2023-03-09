LABI’s Stephen Waguespack to run for governor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Stephen Waguespack is entering the race for Louisiana governor, The Advocate newspaper reports.

Waguespack, the current head of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, told board members there Thursday he will be stepping down from that position to enter the race, The Advocate’s Tyler Bridges reported.

Waguespack will now be the fifth Republican in the race.

