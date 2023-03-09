Louisiana State Police add new online options to help with transparency

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana State Police have added a new online tool to help members of the community share their experiences with law enforcement. It’s an effort to increase transparency, which Troopers say is now more important than ever.

Whether you want to compliment an officer on a good deed or complain about a situation, the new “compliments/complaints” tab is now active on the State Police’s website. The tab provides members of the community easy access to the State Police’s Internal Affairs Department and can be used for commenting on any state trooper or department of public safety employee’s performance.

Sgt. James Anderson with the Louisiana State Police public affairs says the new tool is a good way for them to connect with the community.

“If a trooper is not doing the job he or she should, we need to know about that. The public needs to know that we are accountable to them and this is a way to reach our internal affairs direction section directly,” says Sgt. Anderson.

The State Police hope this new online complaints option will make the community feel heard and help address future issues that the community might have with their agency.

The compliment option also provides a way for State Troopers to hear good feedback about their performance and let the agency know who is doing a good job. Just like in any job, a kind word can go a long way and provide motivation to those out in the field.

State trooper Julia Willis, says, “Not only will it help us, like for compliments and stuff, it would help motivate troopers. You know, to want to continue to do good.”

Both compliments and complaints will remain anonymous and go directly to the internal affairs office.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.