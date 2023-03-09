Northwood-Lena punches ticket to 1st title game since 1991

Highlights from the high school basketball matchup between Northwood-Lena and St. Martins on March 8, 2023.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - For just the second time in program history, the Northwood-Lena Gators are heading to the high school boys’ basketball state championship game.

The #1 seeded Gators pulled away in the second half against #4 St. Martin’s Episcopal to defeat the Saints 62-47 in the Division IV semifinals.

Northwood-Lena will face the winner of Crescent City/Lincoln Preparatory School in the title game on Saturday, March 11. Tipoff from the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles will be at noon.

The Gators will look to join their girls’ counterpart on the basketball court who won a state title just last week.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
9-year-old and 16-year-old killed in Grant Parish crash
Donquil Gatson
Arrest made for Alexandria fatal shooting on South Street, Furby Street
Police investigating body found in Alexandria
RPSB passes substitute motion to controversial ‘Better Facilities’ strategic plan
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected

Latest News

High School Hoops: Northwood-Lena vs St. Martins
Northwestern State falls just short of Southland Conference Championship in 74-70 loss versus...
NSU’s late comeback attempt falls short in SLC Tournament Championship
Isaac Haney (center) held New Orleans’ Jordan Johnson, the No. 2 scorer in the Southland...
Northwestern St. set to play in SLC Championship on ESPN2
Sharp (0) drops 31 points to lead NSU to Southland Tournament Championship game
Demarcus Sharp’s gutsy performance sends NSU to Southland Tournament Championship