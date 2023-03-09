Northwood-Lena punches ticket to 1st title game since 1991

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - For just the second time in program history, the Northwood-Lena Gators are heading to the high school boys’ basketball state championship game.

The #1 seeded Gators pulled away in the second half against #4 St. Martin’s Episcopal to defeat the Saints 62-47 in the Division IV semifinals.

Northwood-Lena will face the winner of Crescent City/Lincoln Preparatory School in the title game on Saturday, March 11. Tipoff from the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles will be at noon.

The Gators will look to join their girls’ counterpart on the basketball court who won a state title just last week.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.