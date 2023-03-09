NSU’s late comeback attempt falls short in SLC Tournament Championship

Northwestern State falls just short of Southland Conference Championship in 74-70 loss versus...
Northwestern State falls just short of Southland Conference Championship in 74-70 loss versus TAMUCC.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - Northwestern State came up just short of dethroning the reigning Southland Conference Tournament champs as they fell to #1 Texas A&M Corpus Christi 74-70.

The Islanders will represent the conference as the automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament.

The Demons began the conference championship game the same way they started their semifinal matchup against UNO with a fast start. NSU jumped out to a 16-point lead midway through the first half before the Southland Conference Player of the Year Demarcus Sharp ran into foul trouble with two fouls.

TAMUCC took advantage of the all-conference defensive player not being on the floor by going on a run of their own, eventually tieing the game at 31 at the half.

The second half became a back-and-forth slugfest between the two best regular-season teams in the Southland Conference. The Islanders seemed to have the game wrapped up when they took an eight-point lead in the final minutes. However, NSU gave one final push on a 7-0 run to get the game down to just a one-point contest in the final minute. TAMUCC from there would get a big offensive rebound and sink their free throws to secure their second straight tournament championship.

Northwestern State closed out its first season under Head Coach Corey Gipson with a 22-11 record.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
9-year-old and 16-year-old killed in Grant Parish crash
Donquil Gatson
Arrest made for Alexandria fatal shooting on South Street, Furby Street
Police investigating body found in Alexandria
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
RPSB passes substitute motion to controversial ‘Better Facilities’ strategic plan

Latest News

Isaac Haney (center) held New Orleans’ Jordan Johnson, the No. 2 scorer in the Southland...
Northwestern St. set to play in SLC Championship on ESPN2
Sharp (0) drops 31 points to lead NSU to Southland Tournament Championship game
Demarcus Sharp’s gutsy performance sends NSU to Southland Tournament Championship
College Hoops: NSU Demons heading to title game after UNO victory
Anna’s Army: Natchitoches friend group becomes the light that shines on Lady Demons program