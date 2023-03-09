Pineville woman accused of stealing package in Tioga

(Jérémy-Günther-Heinz Jähnick /Pixabay/MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TIOGA, La. (KALB) - A Pineville woman has been accused of stealing a package on Oaklane Road in Tioga on March 8.

Kennady Christine Tarter, 31, has been charged with criminal trespass and theft of less than $1,000.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said the victim spotted a woman on their porch around 2:30 p.m. via a security camera. They also stated they were missing a package that was delivered to their home earlier in the day.

After being identified as a suspect, RPSO located Tarter on March 9 and took her into custody without incident. She was transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center, where she is being held on a $1,000 bond.

If anyone has any additional information about this case, please contact Detective Matt Dauzat, Criminal Investigations Division, Tioga Substation at 318-641-6010.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

