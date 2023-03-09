SURVEY: Community feedback on Rapides Parish school uniform policy

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After the March 7 board meeting, the Rapides Parish School Board has entered a motion to consider community, staff and student input on the current uniform policy for students.

The last time the board made changes to the uniform policy was in 2000.

Survey results will be addressed during the March 21 committee meetings.

