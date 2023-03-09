SURVEY: Community feedback on Rapides Parish school uniform policy

(Rapides Parish School Board)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After the March 7 board meeting, the Rapides Parish School Board has entered a motion to consider community, staff and student input on the current uniform policy for students.

Click here for a link to the survey

The last time the board made changes to the uniform policy was in 2000.

Survey results will be addressed during the March 21 committee meetings.

