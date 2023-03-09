Trial on track for Pineville man charged with 26 counts of first degree rape

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A summer trial date for a 75-year-old Pineville man charged with 26 counts of first degree rape will be maintained after he did not change his plea at a hearing on March 9, 2023.

Harvey Fountain was arrested April 11, 2019, by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office on allegations of first degree rape that investigators said took place in the 1970s and 1980s.

The crimes were alleged to have occurred with juveniles in several locations where Fountain lived in Pineville. There is no statute of limitations on a first degree rape charge. Fountain has pleaded “not guilty.”

A possible change-of-plea hearing date was set for March 9, 2023, in the Rapides Parish courthouse. But, Assistant District Attorney Lea Hall informed Judge Greg Beard that Fountain would not be changing his plea. So, his July 24, 2023 trial date stands. If convicted on even one charge, Fountain would be sentenced to life in prison.

Fountain is represented by John Flynn.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.