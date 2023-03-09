Winnfield powers back in second half to advance to state championship

Highlights from the basketball matchup between Winnfield and French Settlement on March 8, 2023.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - The Winnfield Tigers will be playing for a boys’ basketball state championship later this week after outscoring French Settlement by seven in the second half to secure the 57-52 win in the Division III (Non-Select) semifinals.

“It means the world to us,” said Gerald Roberson, who scored 10 points in Winnfield’s win. “We love each other, and it’s a group and family. We will always push through, and if we win now, we will take it back to the city.”

The last time Winnfield made the state tournament was a decade ago in 2013, but lost in the first round. This year’s team is looking to become the first in school history to bring home the state title.

Winnfield will face Port Allen in the state championship game, the same team that eliminated the Tigers by two points in the quarterfinals a year ago. The Division III Championship will tip off Saturday, March 11, at 4 p.m. inside Burton Coliseum.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

