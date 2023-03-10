Alexandria man sentenced for bank fraud, aggravated identify theft

ALEXANDRIA, La. (DOJ) - An Alexandria man has been sentenced to 65 months in prison for bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. Following his release from prison, Robert Lee Daniel, III will be placed on supervised release for a period of three years.

The investigation revealed that in December 2020, Daniel downloaded LA Wallet, which is a digital driver’s license mobile application, onto his smartphone. Daniel obtained the Louisiana license information of A.S.M., who Daniel knew to be a real person, and used that information to obtain a digital copy of A.S.M.’s driver’s license on LA Wallet. In January 2021, posing as A.S.M, Daniel used the digital license of A.S.M. to open an account at Cenla Federal Credit Union. Then, again posing as A.S.M., Daniel applied for and obtained a $41,844.45 loan through Cenla Federal Credit Union to purchase a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado. Daniel not only lied about his identity, but he (posing as A.S.M.) also stated on the application that he was employed by Baker Hughes and had an annual income of $78,000.

In addition to Cenla Federal Credit Union, Judge Dee D. Drell identified nine other victims of Daniel’s fraud scheme. Judge Drell ordered Daniel to pay a total of $45,512.97 in restitution to the victims. At the time of his offense, Daniel was on probation in three different parishes in Louisiana for committing bank fraud.

“This is a great example of federal law enforcement agencies partnering with our local partners to pursue justice for these victims. Although these are typically known as nonviolent crimes, the actions of this defendant are inherently dangerous to the community because they violate privacy interests and take advantage of the state’s technological advances. For these reasons, we are pleased with this sentence.”

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Alexandria Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica D. Cassidy.

