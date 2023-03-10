Arrests made in Cheneyville apartment homicide

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has made several arrests in connection to a homicide that took place in Cheneyville on February 9.

Around 12:40 a.m., RPSO received a call of “shots fired” on Bayou Road at Church Heights Apartments. At the scene, they found Mathew Leary, 20, of Cheneyville, dead from being shot in the head.

Reports indicate that there was an altercation between Leary and some suspects in a vehicle who fled before authorities arrived.

Through their investigation, RPSO obtained warrants for three suspects: Quantavius Jamar Richards, 27, Aaron Demond Jones, 25, and Diamante Swaizer, 23, all from Alexandria.

Richards and Jones were arrested locally and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where they remain at this time. Swazier was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal Service Violent Offenders Task Force in Porter, Texas. Richards is being held on a $751,000 bond. Jones is being held on a $1,093,500 bond

As the investigation continued, five others were arrested in connection to the crime. They were:

Liontraill Carneisha Williams , 20, of Marksville. Arrested on March 3 and released on a $3,500 bond. Charged with one count of obstruction of justice, one count of criminal conspiracy and one count of accessory after the fact.

Charlette Williams , 27, of Marksville. Arrested on March 3 and remains in jail on a $3,500 bond. Charged with one count of obstruction of justice, one count of criminal conspiracy and one count of accessory after the fact.

Jolette Williams , 38, of Morrero. Arrested on March 3 and released on a $3,500 bond. Charged with one count of obstruction of justice, one count of criminal conspiracy and one count of accessory after the fact.

Alyssa L. Jefferson , 18, of Alexandria. Arrested on March 1 and released on a $10,500 bond. Charged with one count of resisting an officer, one count of obstruction of justice and one count of accessory after the fact.

Mardarius Tyrell Taylor , 22, of Porter, Texas. Arrested on March 6 and released on a $2,500 bond. Charged with obstruction of justice.

