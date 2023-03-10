Arrests made in Cheneyville apartment homicide

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has made several arrests in connection to a homicide that took place in Cheneyville on February 9.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has made several arrests in connection to a homicide that took place in Cheneyville on February 9.

Around 12:40 a.m., RPSO received a call of “shots fired” on Bayou Road at Church Heights Apartments. At the scene, they found Mathew Leary, 20, of Cheneyville, dead from being shot in the head.

Reports indicate that there was an altercation between Leary and some suspects in a vehicle who fled before authorities arrived.

Through their investigation, RPSO obtained warrants for three suspects: Quantavius Jamar Richards, 27, Aaron Demond Jones, 25, and Diamante Swaizer, 23, all from Alexandria.

Richards and Jones were arrested locally and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where they remain at this time. Swazier was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal Service Violent Offenders Task Force in Porter, Texas. Richards is being held on a $751,000 bond. Jones is being held on a $1,093,500 bond

As the investigation continued, five others were arrested in connection to the crime. They were:

  • Liontraill Carneisha Williams, 20, of Marksville. Arrested on March 3 and released on a $3,500 bond. Charged with one count of obstruction of justice, one count of criminal conspiracy and one count of accessory after the fact.
  • Charlette Williams, 27, of Marksville. Arrested on March 3 and remains in jail on a $3,500 bond. Charged with one count of obstruction of justice, one count of criminal conspiracy and one count of accessory after the fact.
  • Jolette Williams, 38, of Morrero. Arrested on March 3 and released on a $3,500 bond. Charged with one count of obstruction of justice, one count of criminal conspiracy and one count of accessory after the fact.
  • Alyssa L. Jefferson, 18, of Alexandria. Arrested on March 1 and released on a $10,500 bond. Charged with one count of resisting an officer, one count of obstruction of justice and one count of accessory after the fact.
  • Mardarius Tyrell Taylor, 22, of Porter, Texas. Arrested on March 6 and released on a $2,500 bond. Charged with obstruction of justice.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria police investigating drive-by shooting in Gus Kaplan Dr. area
School Arrest
Grant Parish teacher accused of sending nude photo to student
Wild pig-fighting bait developed by LSU
Jennifer Hawkins was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.
Coach had sex with student ‘over 300 times,’ court documents say
Pineville woman accused of stealing package in Tioga

Latest News

Aaron Shelby Stewart was found guilty of third degree rape by a Rapides Parish jury on March 9,...
Jury finds Pineville man guilty of rape at local bar
Jury finds Pineville man guilty of rape at local bar
Arrests made in Cheneyville apartment homicide
Suspects arrested for self-checkout theft in Deville