Avoyelles Charter caps off special season with first state championship

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Charter Vikings have been arguably the best team in the state all season and officially capped that off with the school’s first state championship in a 52-41 win over Family Christian in the Division V title game.

The Vikings finished the season with the best record in Louisiana at 35-1.

Early on in the title game, Avoyelles Charter trailed 8-0 before going on a 21-3 run to take the game over. However, in the second half, the Flames would go on a 12-2 run to tie the game at 38 a piece with just under six minutes to go.

However, the Vikings would close the half on another run ending the game on a 17-3 run.

Our former ACA Athlete of the Week Jalen Brown received the Most Outstanding Player with 22 points and was a perfect 9/9 from the free throw line.

