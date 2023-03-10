BRPD seeking man for questioning in Nathan Millard case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) plans to release a photo of a man they want to speak to about case of Georgia businessman Nathan Millard. The photo is expected to be released later today.

“There’s an individual that we’re looking for and we would like to have conversations with that individual,” said Baton Rouge Police Sgt. L’Jean McKneely. “So, we’re going to ask the public to assist us in finding this person who we know has information surrounding that particular case.”

Police stressed the man is not a “person of interest” in the case at this time, but merely someone they think can provide more information about Millard’s final hours.

“Based on the conversation we have, we will determine which way this investigation goes,” added McKneely.

The family of the Georgia man who died during a business trip to Baton Rouge says they have been told he likely died of an accidental overdose.

Millard, 42, was found dead earlier this week after being missing for nearly two weeks. He was in town on what was supposed to be a brief business trip.

An autopsy found no signs of trauma to his body and his family was told his death was likely from a drug overdose. Toxicology tests, that can confirm or eliminate that possibility, will take several more weeks to complete.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said "no foul play" is suspected in the death of Nathan Millard of Georgia. The investigation is ongoing.

Baton Rouge police have said they do not suspect foul play in Millard’s actual death. But, they do want to find the person who wrapped his body in a rug and dumped it near a former funeral home off Scenic Highway. Detectives believe the person who dumped Millard’s body did so to avoid having to call police about the death.

McKneely said the person or persons who dumped the body and failed to notify police of the death could possibly face criminal charges.

“An arrest is still on the table,” he said.

Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday, March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900 block of Scenic Hwy.

Millard was last seen by a colleague leaving a bar on 3rd Street downtown on February 23. Police say a security guard at the Greyhound Bus Station, about a mile away, say Millard later that evening and offered to help him because he looked out of place. But, the guard told police, Millard declined her offer of assistance.

The body of the Georgia man who went missing in Baton Rouge has been found, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The investigation remains ongoing.

