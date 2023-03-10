LCU’s Friday baseball game against Texas College postponed

PINEVILLE, La. (LCU) - Louisiana Christian University’s baseball game against Texas College scheduled for Friday has been postponed due to inclement weather.

A makeup time has not been scheduled yet. The Wildcats will host Texas College in their originally scheduled doubleheader on Saturday, March 11 at noon.

LCU is scheduled to play Briar Cliff (Iowa) at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, but a potential makeup game with Texas College could create a doubleheader starting at noon. A

ny updates will be announced on lcwildcats.net and on LCU’s athletics social media channels.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 LCU. All rights reserved.