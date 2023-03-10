LCU’s Friday baseball game against Texas College postponed

The Wildcats will host Texas College in their originally scheduled doubleheader on Saturday,...
By LCU Athletics
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (LCU) - Louisiana Christian University’s baseball game against Texas College scheduled for Friday has been postponed due to inclement weather.

A makeup time has not been scheduled yet. The Wildcats will host Texas College in their originally scheduled doubleheader on Saturday, March 11 at noon. 

LCU is scheduled to play Briar Cliff (Iowa) at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, but a potential makeup game with Texas College could create a doubleheader starting at noon. A

ny updates will be announced on lcwildcats.net and on LCU’s athletics social media channels.

