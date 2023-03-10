Leesville police investigating shooting on Pearl Street

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Leesville Police Department (LPD) is investigating a shooting that happened on March 9 around 9:15 p.m. at a home on Pearl Street.

LPD said they were told someone was shooting at the house. One of the residents had been shot and was transported to a medical facility for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

Police believe that four suspects arrived at the residence in a grey or light-colored Chevrolet Impala. They exited the vehicle and approached the house, one of them knocking on the door. A resident opened the door, but immediately closed it when he saw a masked person with a gun. The suspects then began shooting into the home.

The suspects fled the scene prior to police arriving. This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact Leesville police at 337-238-0331.

Anonymous tips can be sent by CLICKING HERE.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria police investigating drive-by shooting in Gus Kaplan Dr. area
School Arrest
Grant Parish teacher accused of sending nude photo to student
Jennifer Hawkins was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.
Coach had sex with student ‘over 300 times,’ court documents say
Wild pig-fighting bait developed by LSU
Pineville woman accused of stealing package in Tioga

Latest News

The Lady Lions have earned their first-ever automatic bid to the NCAA National Championship...
SLU Lady Lions punch ticket to NCAA Tournament for first time in program history
Alexandria police investigating drive-by shooting in Gus Kaplan Dr. area
While sports will be offered at Bolton next year, the future of athletics is still up in the air.
“I felt like everything was about to change.”: What’s the future of Bolton athletics after RPSB proposed plan?
What’s the future of Bolton athletics after RPSB proposed plan?