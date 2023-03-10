Leesville police investigating shooting on Pearl Street

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Leesville Police Department (LPD) is investigating a shooting that happened on March 9 around 9:15 p.m. at a home on Pearl Street.

LPD said they were told someone was shooting at the house. One of the residents had been shot and was transported to a medical facility for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

Police believe that four suspects arrived at the residence in a grey or light-colored Chevrolet Impala. They exited the vehicle and approached the house, one of them knocking on the door. A resident opened the door, but immediately closed it when he saw a masked person with a gun. The suspects then began shooting into the home.

The suspects fled the scene prior to police arriving. This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact Leesville police at 337-238-0331.

Anonymous tips can be sent by CLICKING HERE.

