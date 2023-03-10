Natchitoches man sentenced for violating a protective order

NATCHITOCHES, La. - District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington recently announced the sentencing of a habitual criminal offender.

Ron Cleon Johnson, 53, of Natchitoches, was convicted in a jury trial in the 10th Judicial District Court in December of three counts of felony violation of a protective order. He was sentenced to six years of incarceration at hard labor.

The conviction was Johnson’s fourth felony conviction in recent years. Upon the conclusion of the trial, the District Attorney’s Office filed a habitual offender charge seeking to enhance Johnson’s sentence based on previous multiple recent felony convictions. Additionally, Johnson has numerous previous felonies in other jurisdictions.

A hearing was held on March 8 to present evidence of the previous convictions. Judge Desiree Dyess ruled that Johnson was a habitual offender and sentenced him to the mandatory 20 years of incarceration with the Department of Corrections at hard labor.

Prosecuted by R. Bray Williams and Clifford R. Strider, III and prosecuted the case.

