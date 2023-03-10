Peabody Warhorses drop close game to reigning state champs in Division II semis

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - The Peabody Warhorses were at the free throw line in the final seconds of the Division II semifinals with a chance to tie and take the lead over the reigning state champs, G. W. Carver

However, Matthew Snowden was unable to convert from the charity strike as time would expire, ending the Warhorses season 46-44, just win short of another state championship appearance.

The Warhorses’ season ended in the quarterfinals a season ago. This year, Peabody reached the semifinals. In the post-game press conference, players said next year, the goal is to take it another step forward and reach the championship game.

