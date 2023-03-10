Suspects arrested for self-checkout theft in Deville

DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Two people have been arrested following a theft of a business in Deville on Hwy 28 East.

According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO), the store manager said merchandise had been stolen through the self-checkout computer system. Deputies made contact with the suspect, Heather Leone Chretien, 34, of Pineville. Chretien was given a criminal citation for misdemeanor theft and was released.

During a follow up investigation, detectives watched video footage from the store and spoke with the store manager, learning that Chretien had been using the computer self-checkout system multiple times over the last two months, stealing over $2,500 in merchandise. Brian Keith Baldwin, 46, of Deville was established as an accomplice.

On February 25, Chretien and Baldwin were arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

Chretien was charged with 21 counts of computer fraud, one count of theft > $1,000 < $5,000, six counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and two counts of criminal conspiracy. Chretien remains in jail at the time of this release being held on a $31,000 bond.

Baldwin was charged with two criminal conspiracy, two counts of theft < $1,000 and five counts of contempt of court and was released on February 27 on a $3,500 bond.

