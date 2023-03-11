The Gators cap off their magical season grabbing the state title
Published: Mar. 11, 2023
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - The Northwood-Lena Gators have ended their magical season on a high note beating Lincoln Prep 73-56 for the Select division IV championship.
The Gators were in control pretty much the entire game and the play from Omarion Layssard really played a big part in the victory.
Layssard finished the game with 34 points and 11 rebounds and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.
