The Gators cap off their magical season grabbing the state title

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - The Northwood-Lena Gators have ended their magical season on a high note beating Lincoln Prep 73-56 for the Select division IV championship.

The Gators were in control pretty much the entire game and the play from Omarion Layssard really played a big part in the victory.

Layssard finished the game with 34 points and 11 rebounds and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

