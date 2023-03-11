The Gators cap off their magical season grabbing the state title

The big game from Layssard helps the Gators bring home the state championship.
The big game from Layssard helps the Gators bring home the state championship.
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - The Northwood-Lena Gators have ended their magical season on a high note beating Lincoln Prep 73-56 for the Select division IV championship.

The Gators were in control pretty much the entire game and the play from Omarion Layssard really played a big part in the victory.

Layssard finished the game with 34 points and 11 rebounds and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

