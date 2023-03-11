Zwolle captures 16th state title in school history in 40-25 win over Anacoco

Zwolle is once again title town after a 40-25 win over Anacoco in the Division V Non-Select...
Zwolle is once again title town after a 40-25 win over Anacoco in the Division V Non-Select championship game.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - For a record-tying 16th time in school history, the Zwolle Hawks are returning home with a boys’ basketball state championship.

Zwolle is once again title town after a 40-25 win over Anacoco in the Division V Non-Select championship game.

The Hawks were able to take advantage of a low-scoring championship game. Zwolle led 6-4 at the end of the first quarter and was up just 16-11 at the half.

However, in the second half, Zwolle’s defense stayed strong, only allowing Anacoco to make one shot in the third quarter while outscoring the Indians 13-4.

The Hawks have tied Southern Lab for the most state championship in Louisiana.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria police investigating drive-by shooting in Gus Kaplan Dr. area
School Arrest
Grant Parish teacher accused of sending nude photo to student
Wild pig-fighting bait developed by LSU
Aaron Shelby Stewart was found guilty of third degree rape by a Rapides Parish jury on March 9,...
Jury finds Pineville man guilty of rape at local bar
Jennifer Hawkins was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.
Coach had sex with student ‘over 300 times,’ court documents say

Latest News

Enmanuel (24) earned starting position during final five games of the year.
Earning His Spot: Hansel Enmanuel’s rise to starting five
MARSH MADNESS: Avoyelles Charter vs Family Christian
The Wildcats will host Texas College in their originally scheduled doubleheader on Saturday,...
LCU’s Friday baseball game against Texas College postponed
The Vikings finished the season with the best record in Louisiana at 35-1.
Avoyelles Charter caps off special season with first state championship