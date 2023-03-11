Zwolle captures 16th state title in school history in 40-25 win over Anacoco

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - For a record-tying 16th time in school history, the Zwolle Hawks are returning home with a boys’ basketball state championship.

Zwolle is once again title town after a 40-25 win over Anacoco in the Division V Non-Select championship game.

The Hawks were able to take advantage of a low-scoring championship game. Zwolle led 6-4 at the end of the first quarter and was up just 16-11 at the half.

However, in the second half, Zwolle’s defense stayed strong, only allowing Anacoco to make one shot in the third quarter while outscoring the Indians 13-4.

The Hawks have tied Southern Lab for the most state championship in Louisiana.

