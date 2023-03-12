Alexandria Zoo hosts community health fair, unveils new additions

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, March 11, the Alexandria Zoo hosted ‘Healthy You at the Zoo,’ a community health fair.

In partnership with the LSU AG Center, ‘Healthy You at the Zoo’ encourages kids and parents to learn about and live healthy lifestyles.

Around 15 other community partners were there with other health information and fun activities. The Zoo also cut the ribbon on its new electric train, replacing the beloved old diesel train that people ride around the Zoo.

“Our old train had been with us for many years, but our Friends of the Alexandria Zoo purchased a green train that allows us to continue our mission of being eco-friendly and Earth-conscious,” said Catie Hirsh, Curator of Education at the Alexandria Zoo.

The Zoo also opened the LSU AG Center StoryWalk, which picks a book, and zoo-goers read each page as they follow a trail through the Zoo.

”It’s in the parents’ bereavement garden area so we are excited that it will add a really nice vibrancy to that area and allow people to bring their children through and it’s just a fun way to incorporate education as well as physical activity and exercise,” said Jennifer Duhon, a Registered Dietitian and Family and Consumer Science Regional Coordinator for the LSU AG Center.

