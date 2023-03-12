The APT Returns to Alexandria for the coke Dr.Pepper Open

DALLAS, TX. -The All Pro Tour (APT) will be back in Alexandria, Louisiana to partner with Manna House for the Coke Dr. Pepper Open. The Coke Dr. Pepper Open is presented by Manna House and will feature over 150 of the best PGA hopefuls competing at Links on the Bayou and Oakwing Golf Club.

It’s incredible to think that this marks the 20th year of the Coke Dr. Pepper Open. Several of the men playing next week weren’t even old enough to walk when the tournament started. The longevity of the event is due to the dedication of Theresa Slater. Her leadership allows us to return every year to help raise much-needed funds for the Manna House.” – Gary DeSerrano, President of All Pro Tour.

The 20th annual Coke Dr. Pepper Open will be held March 8th – 11th, 2023 at Links on the Bayou and Oakwing Golf Club, with Links on the Bayou being the primary course. The week will include a pro-am event, clinics, and a 72-hole championship finishing on Saturday, March 11th. The tournament purse is expected to be $130,000. It was Cooper Dossey winning in back-to-back years including the $20,000 prize.

“We are extremely excited and looking forward to hosting the Coca-Cola Dr. Pepper Open March 8 – 11 along the Hixson Ford ProAM on Tuesday, March 7 in Alexandria. This year will be the 20th year of the event and the 7th year benefitting Manna House. Proceeds from this event helps us continue our mission to banish hunger in central Louisiana providing nutritious meals to all those who are in need. Last year, 2022, Manna House served 87,974 meals to people in need in our community. In addition to achieving the goal of banishing hunger in Central Louisiana by hosting the tournament, there is a positive impact on our local economy. We are grateful for the partnership we have with APT and particularly Gary DeSerrano for helping us make a tremendous difference in our community.” – Jessica Viator, Executive Director

