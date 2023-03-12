Drug Epidemic Awareness Walk Across America takes place in Alexandria

Drug Epidemic Awareness Walk Across America
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, March 11, residents in Central Louisiana gathered for the Drug Epidemic Walk Across America, remembering lives lost to drug addiction and overdoses.

In Louisiana, the Walk Across America program is headed up by Lilly Harvey who started the Mille Mattered Overdose and Addiction Advocacy organization after her daughter died of an overdose in 2017.

Speeches from law enforcement officials and other recovery advocates took place before the group picked up banners with pictures of faces of people who had died of overdoses, and walked around the neighborhood by the Longleaf Hospital.

Harvey told us that bringing awareness to the overdose epidemic could help save lives.

“People are starting to find out that there are other people who have had a loss and we’re starting to band together,” said Harvey. ”We’re getting tired of this, we’re tired of losing loved ones, you don’t even have to be addicted to lose your life these days.”

Dominique Teasley, a substance abuse recovery advocate, echoed Harvey’s thoughts about the importance of bringing awareness to drug abuse and overdoses, and the resources available that can help.

“We’re losing a lot of people to fentanyl, we’re losing a lot of people to drug addiction,” said Teasley. “This walk is great because it brings awareness, education and people together who are trying to fight against the epidemic so we can have a better tomorrow.”

More Drug Epidemic Walk Across America events are taking place in the state, for a full schedule, CLICK HERE.

