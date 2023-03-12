Winnfield lose to Port Allen in the state championship game

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 9:39 PM CST
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) -The Winnfield Tigers fall short against the Port Allen Yellow Pelicans in the Division III Non-Select state championship game 73-56.

The Tigers led at the half 33-31 but the Yellow Pelicans regained the lead at the end of the third.

Winnfield was outscored 27-12 in the fourth quarter which opened the game up for the Pelicans.

The Tigers finished the 2022-2023 season 24-6.

