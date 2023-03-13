APD seeking missing person last seen at Longleaf Hospital

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for Rodney L. Johnson, 37, who was reported missing by his aunt on March 11.

Johnson is described as 6 feet tall and weighs about 210 lbs. He has an amputated leg and uses a walker. He had previously been at Longleaf Hospital for substance abuse but checked out on February 17. He has not been seen since leaving the hospital.

APD said he might be in the Alexandria area but he lives in Deville.

If you know where Johnson is, you are asked to contact Det. Jason Mouliere at 318-441-6440.

