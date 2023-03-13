Armed robbery at Buhlow Lake, 3 arrested

Buhlow Lake
Buhlow Lake(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Three people have been arrested following an armed robbery that occurred at Buhlow Lake on March 3.

The Pineville Police Department said officers received word about the crime around 3:30 a.m. The victim stated that he was picked up by a woman he met online, who brought him to Buhlow. There, two masked individuals held him at gunpoint and robbed him of his belongings. The woman and masked suspects fled the area, leaving the victim behind.

As a result of its investigation, PPD arrested the following suspects:

  • Danielle Doyle, 18, of Vernon Parish – Charged with armed robbery & criminal conspiracy.
  • Tyler Weldon, 20, of Vernon Parish - Charged with armed robbery & criminal conspiracy.
  • Luke Reed, 21, of Vernon Parish - Charged with armed robbery & criminal conspiracy.

