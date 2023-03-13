Atlanta man killed in Winn Parish crash

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINN PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Atlanta was killed in a single-vehicle crash on March 11 on Hwy 34 in Winn Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, Thomas Evans, 37, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Impala on Hwy 34, when for unknown reasons, his vehicle left the road, struck multiple objects and then overturned on its roof.

Evans was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

