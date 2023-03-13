Funeral arrangements set for longtime Assistant DA Brian Mosley

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Longtime Rapides Parish Assistant District Attorney Brian Mosley passed away on Saturday, March 11, after a battle with esophageal cancer. He was 55 years old.

Mosley, a familiar and friendly face in the Rapides Parish Courthouse, spent 14 years working at the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office as a prosecutor. He courageously worked through his illness and continued to prosecute cases during his battle with the disease. You would often see employees throughout the courthouse wearing light purple rubber bracelets with the words “BMo Strong” on them as a sign of support.

Before his time working in Rapides Parish, Mosley was an assistant district attorney in Grant Parish from 1997 to 2002.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 16, from 10 a.m. until noon at the Pentecostals of Alexandria, located at 2817 Rapides Ave. A service will follow at noon. Internment will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Ball.

If you are unable to attend, the service will be broadcast on the Pentecostals of Alexandria website. A link will be available about five minutes before the service begins.

Gallagher Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Mosley is survived by his wife, Susan, and two sons, Henry and Jack.

