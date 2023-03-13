LSU ‘Scholarship First’ bus tour stops by Cenla

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State University is using the month of March to spread awareness and to listen to residents on the crucial role the school serves in our state.

The LSU ‘Scholarship First’ bus tour made its first stop in Pineville on Monday morning, where LSU started as a state seminary and military academy, over 160 years ago.

The tour is a 1,000 mile journey around the state, aimed at learning more about some of Louisiana’s key industries, listening to stakeholders and visiting with alumni and elected officials to ensure the university is meeting the needs and demands of the state.

LSU’s President, Dr. William Tate IV, said LSU is a driver for the future of our state, and is important to many, so this is his way of bringing LSU to the people.

“Agriculture, biomedical sciences, coastal sciences, defense and ROTC, cyber in particular and energy we are committed to those five areas,” said Tate. “That is our pentagon to protect the people of the state. But we want to hear from the people of the state. What do they want? What do they need?”

The tour will also make stops in Chopin, Natchitoches, Shreveport and Lake Charles before returning to Baton Rouge on Thursday.

