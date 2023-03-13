NSU’s Corey Gipson accepts head coaching position at Austin Peay

NSU BB Coach Corey Gipson
NSU BB Coach Corey Gipson(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - After spending just one season in Natchitoches and being a part of one of the biggest single-season turnarounds in college basketball in 2023, Northwestern State’s Corey Gipson has accepted the head coaching job at Austin Peay.

In his first season as a collegiate head coach, Gipson led the Demons to their best season in a decade with a 22-11 record. Prior to Gipson’s arrival on campus, NSU went just 9-23.

Northwestern State, led by their Southland Conference Player of the Year Demarcus Sharp, finished second in the regular season conference standings and came up just short in the conference tournament championship to Texas A&M Corpus Christi 75-71.

Gipson heads to Austin Peay where he once played for the Governors from 2002-2004. He was also an assistant on Austin Peay’s coaching staff from 2012-2015.

