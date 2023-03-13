Rosepine man arrested for molestation of a juvenile

Rosepine, LA (KPLC) - A Rosepine man was arrested after being accused of molesting a juvenile.

Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office said Raymond Ronald Bann, 42, is charged with one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile, one count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, one count of simple battery, and one count of molestation of a juvenile.

Bann was booked into the Vernon Parish jail around 5:30 a.m. on March 12.

No bond has been set.

