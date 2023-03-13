Rosepine man arrested for molestation of a juvenile
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rosepine, LA (KPLC) - A Rosepine man was arrested after being accused of molesting a juvenile.
Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office said Raymond Ronald Bann, 42, is charged with one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile, one count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, one count of simple battery, and one count of molestation of a juvenile.
Bann was booked into the Vernon Parish jail around 5:30 a.m. on March 12.
No bond has been set.
