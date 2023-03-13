Terrence Armstrong sentenced for 2020 deadly Wardville shooting

By Brooke Buford
Published: Mar. 13, 2023
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Terrence Armstrong, 25, of Alexandria, has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of probation, parole or suspension of sentence for his role in connection to the Oct. 20, 2020, deadly shooting of Edwin Davidson, Jr., 17, at a home in Wardville.

Armstrong was found guilty by a Rapides Parish jury on March 3, 2023.

He was one of five people charged in connection to Davidson’s death, which prosecutors said followed an earlier Xanax buy in which four members of the group charges were shorted. Armstrong was not part of that buy but became involved in the shooting when he got into the vehicle, apparently armed with a rifle to confront the dealer.

Testimony from co-defendants revealed three out of the five people, Armstrong included, were shot at the home on Orchard Loop during a drive-by. Prior testimony revealed that Armstrong’s bullet was not the one that killed Davidson. He was not the intended target.

A written victim impact statement from Davidson’s family was submitted last week.

Armstrong was represented by Christopher LaCour. The case was prosecuted by Lea Hall. Judge Greg Beard presided.

