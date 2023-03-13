Watch KALB Live

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Watch our live newscasts and breaking updates here. When we are not on air, content from Local News Live will air. LNL is Gray Television’s 24/7 live-streaming news network, featuring stories from stations around the nation.

For previous newscasts, click here.

Livestream Schedule:

  • Weekdays: Jambalaya (5 am - 7 am) Good Day Cenla (11 am - Noon) Midday (12 - 12:30 pm) First Look at Four (4 pm - 4:30 pm) Live at 5 (5 pm - 5:30 pm) News Channel 5 at 6:00 (6 pm - 6:30) Louisiana Latest (6:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.) Nightside (10 pm - 10:35 pm)
  • Weekends: Weekend Edition (Saturday at 6 pm - 6:30 pm) Nightside (10 pm - 10:35 pm) both Saturday and Sunday

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Bethany Holmes of Marksville was arrested Saturday (March 11) after allegedly...
Marksville woman steals, crashes Louisiana State Police trooper’s vehicle in Metairie
Rodney L. Johnson
APD seeking missing person last seen at Longleaf Hospital
Suspects arrested for self-checkout theft in Deville
Aaron Shelby Stewart was found guilty of third degree rape by a Rapides Parish jury on March 9,...
Jury finds Pineville man guilty of rape at local bar
Alexandria man sentenced for bank fraud, aggravated identify theft

Latest News

Buhlow Lake
Armed robbery at Buhlow Lake, 3 arrested
Funeral arrangements set for longtime Assistant DA Brian Mosley
Terrence Armstrong sentenced for 2020 deadly Wardville shooting
Armed robbery at Buhlow Lake, 3 arrested